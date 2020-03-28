Kanika Mann reveals some fun unknown secrets of co-star Nishant Malkani

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann who is seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is presently in Panipat with her family. The actress travelled all the way to her hometown to be with her family in such crucial times and also safeguard herself.

While being away from Mumbai, Kanika has totally been in touch with her fans through social media.

In her recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, Kanika revealed various things about her personal life, her co-stars and many throwback memories.

While a lot has been already shared and spoken about the actress, Kanika spilt some beans on her co-star Nishant Malkani and we really enjoyed it.

The actress plays Nishant's love interest in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and their pair has become quite hit among the viewers.

Kanika knows Nishant very well and revealed some unknown things about him.

From calling Nishant the biggest foodie to referring him as an excellent secret keeper, Kanika seems to know Nishant really well.

The actress also knows different moods of Nishant and how he reacts to various situations. Miss Mann was all praises for her co-star and said that he also knows how to surprise everyone.

Kanika had revealed that the entire Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star cast is not just a team but one big family and they are more than just co-stars.

She is really missing them but keeps in touch with them via phone calls and messages.

Well, Kanika definitely made some amazing revelations of her co-star Nishant and we are sure the diehard fans of this pair must be enjoying to know them.

