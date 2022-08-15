Kanika Mann says Arjun Bijlani helped conquer her fear

MUMBAI: ' Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' fame Kanika Mann has shared how her co-actor Arjun Bijlani has helped her overcome hydrophobia while shooting in a pool.

Kanika, who plays the role of Prisha in the web series 'Roohaniyat 2', says: "I'm afraid of any water body, be it a pool or the ocean. And for this one scene in 'Roohaniyat', I had to be in the pool with Saveer (Arjun Bijlani), but I just couldn't do the scene properly."

"I tried to get over the fear but kept getting distracted by it, eventually they had to bring a body double to do the scene."

She adds: "I was standing close to the pool when Arjun just pushed me into the water. He thought it'll help me conquer my fear. To be honest, it did to some extent, but I'm still afraid of water."

'Roohaniyat Chapter 2' is streaming on MX Player.



SOURCE-IANS