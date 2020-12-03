Kanika Mann transitions between four different looks for Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, has received immense love from the audience courtesy its unique and intriguing storyline. Following a 20-year leap that showcased the ups and downs in Choti Guddan’s (Kanika Mann) life, the show has once again brought in a rather captivating twist to its narrative. Choti’s mother aka the original Guddan (Kanika Mann), who was seen facing a tragic death with Akshat has once again returned to protect her daughter from Pushpa (Anahita Jahanbaksh) and Nia’s (Maera Mishra) evil intentions. Wishing to make them confess for their sins, Choti and badi Guddan have teamed up and are having quite a gala time scaring them all.

While Badi Guddan continues to pretend being the spirit haunting each member of the house, Pushpa and Sona have decided to seek help from Kali. The latter is none other than Guddan herself who uses her tantra-mantra to make them believe that they would be safe from Guddan’s ghost. As she continues to play the game of spooking everyone out, Choti Guddan also makes her appearances in between leaving Pushpa, Sona, Saru and Nia running for life.

With such varied characters depicted by Guddan, Kanika Mann has off lately been transitioning between four different looks for every episode in the show. While making the transition from Badi to Choti Guddan and back might not seem like such a task, portraying Kali’s avatar and the ghost of Badi Guddan has surely made the entire process a rather tiresome one for Kanika. However, she is not one to complain and has been quite ecstatic about getting to live and explore different shades and characters.

Kanika Mann shared, “Playing the character of Guddan has been such a wholesome experience and I am extremely grateful that I got the opportunity to live and explore so many different characters, each with its own shades and quirks. Guddan’s look has always been evolving and currently, I am playing 3 to 4 different characters simultaneously. My latest character is that of Kali which is basically a look inspired from Chachi 420 and my avatar has a typical Maharashtrian touch to it. Apart from this I am also constantly shuffling between suits and sarees to portray Choti and Badi Guddan. In between, I had a couple of scenes where I had to also don a very scary look to be Guddan’s spirit. While all of this is rather interesting, the process does get a tad bit exhausting. Nevertheless, the experience is quite an exciting one. I have had really interesting looks to pull off and I must credit the creative team for distinctly creating and designing Guddan’s four characters. I hope the audiences too are thoroughly enjoy seeing Guddan in these different avatars.”