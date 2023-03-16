From Kanwar Dhillion and Neil Bhatt's Fun Dance to Kanwar and Alice’s sweet moments, Take a look at these Inside Pictures from Pandya Store's Shiva's birthday celebration!

The actor celebrated his birthday yesterday with a grand party and it looked like an awards red carpet with the number of celebrities at the bash.
Kanwar Dhillion and Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. The audience loves the heartfelt story and the strong bond between each family member.

Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently seen playing the role of Shiva in the show 'Pandya Store', is one of the most loved actors on Television.

His portrayal of Shiva and his chemistry with his real girlfriend and reel-life wife Alice Kaushik has a separate fan base of its own.

Kanwar has also been part of many daily soaps, like 'Hum Hai Na', 'Piya Rangrez', 'Internet Wala Love', and many others. 

Kanwar’s birthday looked so much fun, with the majority of the Pandya Store cast in presence, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Vabhiz and so many more.

The grand party also had some grand moments and we have an insider look at the fun things that happened yesterday, check it out!

1. Kanwar and Neil Dancing their heart out!

2. Just K-Dice being adorable:

3. All the Pandya’s reunited:

4. Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup’s aww moment:

Well, it is safe to say that all these insider pictures just tell us that Kanwar has fantastic birthday party and that it will be quite a night to remember.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

