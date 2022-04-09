Kanwar Dhillon: Govinda has been my idol since childhood

Kanwar Dhillon, who is seen playing the role of Shivya Pandya in 'Pandya Store', got an opportunity to meet his idol Bollywood actor Govinda.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 11:00
MUMBAI : Kanwar Dhillon, who is seen playing the role of Shivya Pandya in 'Pandya Store', got an opportunity to meet his idol Bollywood actor Govinda.

He also clicked selfies with him so that the memories can stay with him forever.

Talking more about his experience of meeting the 'Raja Babu' actor, he shared: "Meeting Govinda for me personally was something else because he has been my favourite actor and my idol since childhood. I'm sure the audience will be able to see how special it was for me to meet him in person and tell him what he means to me."

During the show he also mimicked Govinda.

"It is truly a special moment for me because last week I played Govinda on the show and this week Govinda himself will be on the show interacting with all of us," he added.

The show brings different families who are part of the show such as 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and 'Imlie'.

They compete with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as 'The Best Parivaar'.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE IANS 

Kanwar Dhillon: Govinda has been my idol since childhood
MUMBAI : Kanwar Dhillon, who is seen playing the role of Shivya Pandya in 'Pandya Store', got an opportunity to meet his idol Bollywood actor Govinda.
