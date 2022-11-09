Kanwar Dhillon recreates Aamir Khan's character from 'Taare Zameen Par'

'Pandya Store' actor Kanwar Dhillon, who will be enacting the character of the teacher played by Aamir Khan in 'Taare Zameen Par', says that it is always fun to recall those moments from childhood days and remake them on stage, which will be done in the 'Bachpan special episode'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 12:15
Kanwar Dhillon recreates Aamir Khan's character from 'Taare Zameen Par'

MUMBAI: 'Pandya Store' actor Kanwar Dhillon, who will be enacting the character of the teacher played by Aamir Khan in 'Taare Zameen Par', says that it is always fun to recall those moments from childhood days and remake them on stage, which will be done in the 'Bachpan special episode'.

He said: "I think people are going to love the Bachpan special episode. It's light-hearted, fun and it had amazing moments. I got to perform as Amir Khan Sir's character from 'Taare Zameen Par'."

Apart from his amazing dance moves on the track 'Bum Bum Bole, Masti Mein Dole', actress Shiny Doshi will be seen turning into Sushmita Sen to perform 'Tumhe jo maine Dekha' from the 2004 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Main Hoon Na'.

Kanwar shared his experience of performing on the stage, adding: "Overall it was a great experience as it was full of energy, full of life, and I think it was one of the finest episodes that we have shot. I'm sure the fans and viewers are going to like this side of their favourite actors, and they are going to love the episode."

Bringing families from daily soaps all together to compete with each other through different acts and dance performances, the reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE: IANS

Pandya Store Kanwar Dhillon Aamir Khan Taare Zameen Par Bachpan special episode Bum Bum Bole Masti Mein Dole Shiny Doshi Shah Rukh Khan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 12:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rajveer Singh on working with Celesti: She needs to be kept like a child
MUMBAI: Actor Rajveer Singh, who plays the male lead opposite 23-year-old Celesti Bairagey in 'Rajjo', says the actress...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain: OMG! Indu slaps Ritesh
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Wow! Sayuri is on cloud nine, thanks to Krishna’s praises
MUMBAI: The upcoming twist of Star Bharat’s show Woh Toh Hai Albela will show Kanha and Sayuri’s world changing...
Kanwar Dhillon recreates Aamir Khan's character from 'Taare Zameen Par'
MUMBAI: 'Pandya Store' actor Kanwar Dhillon, who will be enacting the character of the teacher played by Aamir Khan in...
Sanjog: Major Turning Point! Gauri and Amrita’s babies swapped, Amrita and Gauri’s life going to change
MUMBAI: Zee Tv's show Sanjog is all set for a huge drama and some interesting twists in the upcoming episodes.  Also...
Nawazuddin on working with female directors: Female gaze is kinder and sensitive
MUMBAI: Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, started working on 'Haddi', where he'll be seen playing a transgender,...
Recent Stories
Nawazuddin on working with female directors: Female gaze is kinder and sensitive
Nawazuddin on working with female directors: Female gaze is kinder and sensitive
Latest Video