Kanwar Dhillon recreates Aamir Khan's character from 'Taare Zameen Par'

MUMBAI: 'Pandya Store' actor Kanwar Dhillon, who will be enacting the character of the teacher played by Aamir Khan in 'Taare Zameen Par', says that it is always fun to recall those moments from childhood days and remake them on stage, which will be done in the 'Bachpan special episode'.

He said: "I think people are going to love the Bachpan special episode. It's light-hearted, fun and it had amazing moments. I got to perform as Amir Khan Sir's character from 'Taare Zameen Par'."

Apart from his amazing dance moves on the track 'Bum Bum Bole, Masti Mein Dole', actress Shiny Doshi will be seen turning into Sushmita Sen to perform 'Tumhe jo maine Dekha' from the 2004 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Main Hoon Na'.

Kanwar shared his experience of performing on the stage, adding: "Overall it was a great experience as it was full of energy, full of life, and I think it was one of the finest episodes that we have shot. I'm sure the fans and viewers are going to like this side of their favourite actors, and they are going to love the episode."

Bringing families from daily soaps all together to compete with each other through different acts and dance performances, the reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE: IANS