Kanwar Dhillon talks about signing the show Mera Balam Thanedaar and how at the last moment things didn't work out - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kanwar revealed how he had signed the show Mera Balam Thanedaar on Colors and how after two - two and half months of prep work suddenly things didn't work.

Which were the shows that didn't work out for you?

After Pandya Store I was supposed to do a show and the articles were out. The show was Mera Balam Thanedaar on Colors and I had even transformed for the role where I kept a special moustache and got the look right. But then things changed from the channel's end and a new team was brought in. The team reached out to me and told me how things didn't work out and it took two months - two and half years of my time to prepare for the role and then as an actor what else can one do?

I didn't feel bad but was sad that Pandya just got over and in fact I had signed the show when I was shooting for Pandya, and in two months things changed, decisions changed, dynamics changed and then in certain phase an actor things what happened as two months I was refusing projects and then this didn't work out. These things are a part and parcel of this industry and the producer was sweet enough to reach out to me and everything was good.

