Kanwar Dhillon talks about signing the show Mera Balam Thanedaar and how at the last moment things didn't work out - Exclusive

Kanwar Dhillon is a well known personality of the television industry and he has a massive fan following. In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kanwar revealed how he had signed the show Mera Balam Thanedaar on Colors and how after two - two and half months of prep work suddenly things didn't work.
MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon is one of the popular actors of the television industry and has a massive fan following.

He is ruling the television screens these days with his role as Shiva in Star Plus's most successful show Pandya Store.

His pair with Alice is loved by the audience and they consider them as one of the most loved and iconic pairs on television.

These days he is making headlines for his new show " Udne Ki Aasha" which will launch on Star Plus soon.

The fans are excited to see him in a new avatar and as usual they did like him during the promo of the show.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kanwar revealed how he had signed the show Mera Balam Thanedaar on Colors and how after two - two and half months of prep work suddenly things didn't work.

Which were the shows that didn't work out for you?

After Pandya Store I was supposed to do a show and the articles were out. The show was Mera Balam Thanedaar on Colors and I had even transformed for the role where I kept a special moustache and got the look right. But then things changed from the channel's end and a new team was brought in. The team reached out to me and told me how things didn't work out and it took two months - two and half years of my time to prepare for the role and then as an actor what else can one do?

I didn't feel bad but was sad that Pandya just got over and in fact I had signed the show when I was shooting for Pandya, and in two months things changed, decisions changed, dynamics changed and then in certain phase an actor things what happened as two months I was refusing projects and then this didn't work out.  These things are a part and parcel of this industry and the producer was sweet enough to reach out to me and everything was good.

Well, there is no doubt that Kanwar is one of the most loved actors of television and he has a massive fan following.

