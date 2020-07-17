Kapil Sharma and team to resume shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show with precautions from this date

MUMBAI: Television shows have already resumed shoots and fresh episodes have already started this week. The non-fiction shows started shoot earlier this week and now Kapil Sharma and the team will be resuming shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian will be visiting the set today along with the team for rehearsals and to see if all precautionary measures are in place. The shoot will take place tomorrow without an audience. Only the celebrity and the actors on stage along with the limited crew will be allowed entry on the set.

Kapil confirmed that the team will begin to shoot from tomorrow. Well, according to the buzz, the first celebrity to shoot for the show will be Sonu Sood who has been touted to be a COVID 19 warrior for many whom he extended help. As per reports, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show has come up with another concept in which the actor-comedian will be inviting and interacting with COVID-2019 warriors.

Recently, the comedian was overwhelmed after finding out about his 82-year-old fan. She recently got discharged from a hospital and upon arrival, the first thing that she desired was to watch some episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. The boy shared a picture of his grandmom relaxing on the bed and watching the comedy show. This left Kapil touched and he said, "Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji...may god bless her with good health n happiness."

