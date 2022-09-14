Kapil Sharma challenges World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu for a fun match on The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: Commemorating the accomplishments of the Indian sportswomen at the Commonwealth Games 2022, held at Birmingham, UK, Sony Entertainment Television’s much adored comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming the reigning champions and Golden girls, India’s star badminton player, PV Sindhu, Boxing Champion - Nikhat Zareen, Lawn bowl team - Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh and Nayanmoni Saikia. After kickstarting the new season as a magnificent spectacle, this Saturday, Kapil Sharma and his naya parivaar will celebrate the victory of India’s stars at Birmingham with much galore along with some candid conversations and amusing moments.

In a hilarious turn of events, host, Kapil Sharma would be challenging the Badminton Champion, PV Sindhu for a fun match right on the floor of the show. Making for an entertaining spectacle, the duo would be warming up and taking rounds in passing the shuttlecock. Amidst this, host Kapil Sharma left no stone unturned in showing off his inner badminton star to the audience and specials guests. Being the World Champion, PV Sindhu does not need to prove she is OG and thus, Kapil might get the sticky end of things much to the amusement of the special guests.

