Kapil Sharma, Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh’s Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3 to RE-RUN on Shemaroo TV

MUMBAI: The outbreak of deadly coronavirus has made the world come to a standstill. The entertainment industry too, has suffered immensely and the shoots of all the current shows have been stopped. This, however, has paved the way for many popular shows re-running on various channels.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Shemaroo entertainment coming up with a new channel dedicated to the Television audience named as Shemaroo TV.

We also reported about Gurmeet Chaudhary and Drashti Dhami’s Geet Hui Sabse Parayi and Karanvir Bohra and Sriti Jha’s Saubhagyavati Bhav to re-run on Shemaroo TV.

Now, the latest update is that Star One’s popular show Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3 will also re-run on the channel.

Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3 became immensely popular and gave recognition to many comedians. The show was won by Kapil Sharma while Chandan Prabhakar was the first runner up. Apart from these two, popular comedians like Bharti Singh, Navin Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur and Sudesh Lehri rose to fame with this season.

The show will air on Shemaroo TV at 8:30pm.

