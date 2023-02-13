Kapil Sharma poses for a selfie with an international fan, netizens say, “200 rupiya me itna hi hoga”

MUMBAI: The name Kapil Sharma brings a smile to millions of faces. The actor/comedian has made a place in the hearts of his fans in a short period of time and is now ruling the Television with his popular and most watched talk show The Kapil Sharma show. He is also super active on social media and has millions of fans who follow his every post and announcement.

Kapil Sharma is so popular that not just in India, but abroad too, people are in love with his comedy and persona. Recently Kapil shared an interesting picture where he is seen with an international fan who is taking selfies with him. His caption in his patent style left fans in splits. He wrote, “Come on baby, I have some international fans #zwigato.”

His industry fans have also commented on the post. Actress Mahhi Vij wrote, “You have fans worldwide my brother”, while Elli AvrRam wrote, ‘Of course you do!”

Netizens couldn't let this opportunity pass by commenting on Kapil’s hilarious post. One fan wrote, “2 mins later, women be like: 200 rupiya me itna hi hoga’ another fan joked, “Tum meri lo mein tumhari lunga pic”.

Check out the post here;

On the work front, Kapil will next be seen in the film Zwigato directed by Nandita Das. The film also stars Shahana Goswami. It will release on 17th March 2023.

