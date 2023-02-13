Kapil Sharma poses for a selfie with an international fan, netizens say, “200 rupiya me itna hi hoga”

Kapil Sharma is so popular that not just in India, but abroad too, people are in love with his comedy and persona. Recently Kapil shared an interesting picture where he is seen with an international fan who is taking selfies with him.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 09:43
Kapil Sharma poses for a selfie with an international fan, netizens say, “200 rupiya me itna hi hoga”

MUMBAI: The name Kapil Sharma brings a smile to millions of faces. The actor/comedian has made a place in the hearts of his fans in a short period of time and is now ruling the Television with his popular and most watched talk show The Kapil Sharma show. He is also super active on social media and has millions of fans who follow his every post and announcement.

Also Read- 'Shark Tank India 2': Aman, Anupam get into a shark-fight over an offer

Kapil Sharma is so popular that not just in India, but abroad too, people are in love with his comedy and persona. Recently Kapil shared an interesting picture where he is seen with an international fan who is taking selfies with him. His caption in his patent style left fans in splits. He wrote, “Come on baby, I have some international fans #zwigato.”

His industry fans have also commented on the post. Actress Mahhi Vij wrote, “You have fans worldwide my brother”, while Elli AvrRam wrote, ‘Of course you do!”

Netizens couldn't let this opportunity pass by commenting on Kapil’s hilarious post. One fan wrote, “2 mins later, women be like: 200 rupiya me itna hi hoga’ another fan joked, “Tum meri lo mein tumhari lunga pic”. 

Check out the post here;

On the work front, Kapil will next be seen in the film Zwigato directed by Nandita Das. The film also stars Shahana Goswami. It will release on 17th March 2023. 

Also Read- 'Shark Tank India 2': Aman, Anupam get into a shark-fight over an offer

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-TOI

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Sidharth Sagar TellyChakkar Shark Tank India 2 aman gupta Amit Jain Anupam Mittal Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 09:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Maitree: Maitree slowly finds out about Saransh’s truth
MUMBAI:Zee TV is back with another serial called ‘Maitree’, whose cast seems exciting. The new serial is produced by...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: New love triangle to form between Pihu, Raghav, and Prachi?
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Nakuul Mehta and...
This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu thinks about the sindoor, Tanisha accuses Faltu of trying to double-cross her
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Pihu in danger; Monica takes a drastic step
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Nakuul Mehta and...
Recent Stories
Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals if she has ever broken a law, “I am a bit of a vigilante in my head” – Exclusive
Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra reveals if she has ever broken a law, “I am a bit of a vigilante in my head” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani in trouble again as Iranian woman accuses him of rape and files a police compaint in My
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani in trouble again as Iranian woman accuses him of rape and files a police compaint in Mysore
Chahatt Khanna sued for Rs 100 crores by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for her claims of being proposed by him in jail
Chahatt Khanna sued for Rs 100 crores by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for her claims of being proposed by him in jail
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about being a foodie; says, "The weirdest food I have ever had is kofte”
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about being a foodie; says, "The weirdest food I have ever had is kofte”
EXCLUSIVE! Imlie actress Saumya Saraswat opens up about her fashion diaries; says, “I would like to steal Badshah’s hoodies”
EXCLUSIVE! Imlie actress Saumya Saraswat opens up about her fashion diaries; says, “I would like to steal Badshah’s hoodies”
Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on why she didn’t miss Gautam Vig and why she doesn’t feel the same way about him
Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on why she didn’t miss Gautam Vig and why she doesn’t feel the same way about him