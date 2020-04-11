Kapil Sharma reacts to the rumour of his show coming up with fresh episodes

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular television personalities. The actor-comedian is known for his amazing sense of humour and has a huge fan following.

As we know, during this lockdown period, TV channels are re-telecasting classic shows to entertain viewers. Many serials have returned to the TV screens like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Khichdi, Hum Panch, amongst others. Amidst this, recently a rumor regarding Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show resurfaced in the media. The report stated that Kapil Sharma’s show on Sony Entertainment stands canceled at the moment because of the Coronavirus. But it was learnt that the producers intend to soon revive the show without a live audience. The rumors further stated that Kapil Sharma will be shooting for the episodes from home itself. India Forums got in touch with the comedian Kapil Sharma himself to know the truth about the news where he clearly denied saying that he had no clue, "I don't have any information about this. I also read in some news," he said.