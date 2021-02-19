Kapil Sharma’s picture waving with daughter Anayra is the CUTEST thing you’ll see on internet today

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Kapil Sharma needs no introduction. He is known as the king of comedy and is responsible for spreading smiles among the viewers. Apart from being an ace comedian, Kapil is also a complete family man. An amazing son, husband and father, Kapil tries to maintain a fine balance between his professional and personal life.

He often takes to social media and shares pictures from his professional and personal life to update his fans about his whereabouts. The actor-comedian Kapil Sharma treated his fans with a super cute picture with daughter Anayra as the father-daughter duo waved at the camera.

While the sparkle in Kapil’s eyes speaks volumes about his happiness, daughter Anayra looked huggable in the picture.

Have a look at the snap:

Well, Kapil also won hearts as he took a break from The Kapil Sharma show to be at his wife Ginni’s side as she was pregnant. The couple welcomed a baby boy on the 1st of February 2021.

Show some love for Kapil and his family in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Video of the day: Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra taking baby steps)