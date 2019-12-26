Kapil Sharma takes a metro ride with co-stars

MUMBAI: The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on television with high TRPs. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the star cast of the show includes well-known comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti who have also equally entertained the audiences in the past one year.

Kapil Sharma is frequently active on social media wherein he enjoys a massive fan following too. Recently, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor has shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen inside a metro train along with co-actress Sumona Chakravarti and a few other friends. Kapil writes, 'No need to stay in #traffic anymore. Take a metro #newdelhi #winters.'

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla