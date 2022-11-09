Kapil Sharma: What I am today, I owe it completely to my audience

That banter, tickling jokes, and comic acts are all set to return to the stage of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', and this time, as the host said, it is going to be more entertaining with some new and old faces, who are going to make everyone laugh with their hilarious performances.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 20:30
Kapil Sharma: What I am today, I owe it completely to my audience

MUMBAI: That banter, tickling jokes, and comic acts are all set to return to the stage of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', and this time, as the host said, it is going to be more entertaining with some new and old faces, who are going to make everyone laugh with their hilarious performances.

Kapil gives credit for his success to the audience and also talks about what new he is going to bring this time on the show.

He said: "To begin with, what I am today, I owe it completely to my audience who have continued to support me in all my endeavours these years. I have always enjoyed making my viewers laugh and during the period that I was away, it gave me a lot of time to introspect on what new things I can bring this time around for them.

"All I can say is that we are ready with full force to bring some zabardast entertainment this new season."

The show that premiered on April 23, 2016 had so far seen three seasons with the third season wrapped up on June 5. It started with Kapil and his team of comedians, including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Ali Asgar. And the new season will see contestants including Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski, and Siddharth Sagar.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE -IANS

The Kapil Sharma Show Srishty Rode Gaurav Dubey Shrikant Maski Siddharth Sagar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 20:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Zorawar Kalra: My wife showed confidence in me, so I said yes to 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'
MUMBAI: Restaurateur Zorawar Kalra might have hosted several food reality shows but when dance based reality show '...
Ayan Mukerji: Envisioned 'Brahmastra' in a way that would challenge limits of Indian cinema
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, whose latest release is 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', said that he envisioned the...
Aparshakti: Lighthearted roles taught me about emotions, acting
MUMBAI : Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who will be seen in 'Dhokha -Round D Corner' and 'Berlin', credits his lighthearted...
'Lion King' prequel titled 'Mufasa: The Lion King'
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Barry Jenkins appeared on stage at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo to officially announce '...
Radhika Madan: 'Sanaa' is going to be an unforgettable part of my journey as an actor
MUMBAI:Actress Radhika Madan, who has started dubbing for 'Sanaa', said that the movie is going to be an unforgettable...
Kapil Sharma: What I am today, I owe it completely to my audience
MUMBAI: That banter, tickling jokes, and comic acts are all set to return to the stage of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', and...
Recent Stories
Ayan Mukerji: Envisioned 'Brahmastra' in a way that would challenge limits of Indian cinema
Ayan Mukerji: Envisioned 'Brahmastra' in a way that would challenge limits of Indian cinema
Latest Video