Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni blessed with daughter

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their first bundle of joy -- a daughter.



Kapil on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife have become proud parents to a baby girl.



"Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di," he wrote.



Kapil and Ginni got married in December last year in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.