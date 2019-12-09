News

Kapil Sharma wins Comic Genius Award

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 08:16 PM

MUMBAI Kapil Sharma was recently in the news for taking frequent digs at Archana Puran Singh in The Kapil Shara Show. He was also mired in controversy relating to his disappointing statements from his discussion with Sajay Dutt.

Well, after all the controversy, there is some good news for Kapil Sharma and his fans. The comedian-actor won an award for being a 'Comic Genius' at an award function last month. But since the show premiered yesterday (December 8) on the small screen, Kapil has been flooded with congratulatory wishes.

The channel on which the award function premiered announced on its official social media handle, ‘He brings smiles to the faces of hundreds and the #ITAAwards2019 felicitates him with the title of The ITA Laurel for Comic Genius. Way to go @KapilSharmaK9.’

Kapil thanked everyone and expressed his gratitude in his tweet. Have a look.

Within no time Kapil's timeline was flooded with congratulatory wishes. Have a look.

Way to go, Kapil!

Credits: TOI

 

