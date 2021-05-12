Kapil Sharma's picture from his college days will shock you

MUMBAI: The comedian posted a pic from his younger days and looks unrecognisable here.

Sporting a clean-shaven look, he has gum all over his face. He wrote, “Just found this 23 years old pic,it was just after finishing the performance of our play #Azaadi” in the youth festival of shri “guru Nanak dev university”.I removed my beard n clicked a photo with my colleagues, clicking a photo was such a luxury in those days that I didn’t even realize gum is still there on my face. Missing those days, pockets were always empty but smile was always there, just thought to share with you guys. Hope you all are well and safe.”

Have a look.

Kapil embraced fatherhood for the second time this year. Ginni and he were blessed with a baby boy, who they have named Trishaan. They also have a baby girl, named Anayra.

