Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra seek divine blessings at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar for the success of COLORS' 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’

MUMBAI: Evoking the timeless essence of legendary love stories, the promo of COLORS' upcoming offering, 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak,' has set the stage for a sweeping reincarnation romance. After building tremendous anticipation among viewers, the show's actors, Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra, embarked on a spiritual odyssey to the revered Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Ujjain, where parts of the show are being filmed. Following a shoot near the majestic Ram Ghat in Ujjain, the duo visited the renowned temple, offering prayers and seeking blessings for the success of the show. Based on real events, adapted from Al Raines’ novel ‘November Rain,’ and set in Mahakalnagri, 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' chronicles the journey of Rajneesh and Poornima, whose love is pitted against many barriers, such as age, time, societal norms, and even death.

Talking about his visit, Karamm Rajpal says,“Sometimes, the most magical moments in life are unplanned, and that's exactly what happened during our shoot in Ujjain. While our tight schedule only allowed for a quick darshan at Mahakaleshwar Mandir, a special moment unfolded for us. A mysterious guide whisked us away, promising a special darshan experience. Little did we know we'd find ourselves seated near Nandi, immersed in a divine spectacle. The Aarti unfolded before us, a mesmerizing 30-40 minutes of pure spiritual bliss. Witnessing the divine shringar, I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude. In that sacred moment, it seemed like all our wishes had reached the ears of Lord Shiva.”

Talking about her visit,Trupti Mishra says,“Ujjain was not just a shooting spot, it is the heart of Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak that brought authenticity into every frame. This city belongs to those who believe in the cyclical nature of life and death and that's the canvas of our story. We commenced the journey of bringing this saga to the viewers by visiting the sacred Mahakaleshwar Temple, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. I couldn't have asked for a more auspicious beginning. As soon as I stepped into the temple, I felt drawn to its divine aura and I'm sure that every visitor experiences that. With the devotion of Lord Shiva in my heart, I hope the audience embraces this saga of reincarnation as much as I have.”

'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' will premiere on 29th January, every Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm only on COLORS.