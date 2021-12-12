Karan Bhanushali on sharing the screen with his father in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Bhanushali will be soon seen in the role of a paying guest in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. He talks about his role and sharing screen space with his father and actor Kishore Bhanushali in the show.

Speaking about his role, Karan Bhanushali shares: "I am playing the role of Vicky, a paying guest in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. The track revolves around Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) wanting some extra cash and she meets Vicky at the right time. However, the twist is that Happu Singh is unaware of this and hence I need to always hide from him."

Karan, who has also been part of the show, 'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai' earlier feels fortunate to be a part of this comedy show. He adds: "Being part of this comedy show feels like home, and I like to believe my comic timing is right on point. I am having a lot of fun shooting with the talented cast of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'."

Karan is all elated as the show also features his father Kishore Bhanushali in the role of Commissioner Resham Pal Singh.

"The show is a blessing for each and every talented actor as they get to spread laughter through their respective and interesting characters. My father plays a Commissioner in the show and I am glad that I will also be seen in the popular show. I also share a great bond with Yogesh Tripathi (Happu) and learn a lot from him. I hope viewers enjoy this track as much as all of us enjoyed shooting for it."

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.

SOURCE : IANS





