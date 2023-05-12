Karan Johar lashes out at Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande for taking advantage of Munawar Faruqui’s friendship

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui is undoubtedly the most popular and most talked about contestant in Bigg Boss 17 so far. From impressing Bigg Boss and the audience, to earning support from many well-known celebrities, Munawar looks like he is well on the way to victory.

Karan Johar returned tonight for Shanivaar Ka Vaar, and spoke in favour of Munawar after seeing how things have been going with his friendships in the house. The director confronted Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande for not being true friends and taking Munawar and his friendship for granted.

He mentioned that Ankita takes on friendship with Munawar as per her convenience and said that Munawar has always stood with her. As for Mannara he bashed her for showcasing double standards and hypocrisy as she never takes a stand for Munawar but always has expectations from him. He also said that it is quite inhuman to do such things.

As relationships become twisted in the Bigg Boss house, Munawar Faruqui is standing strong and definitely winning hearts for being someone who plays honestly and with true intentions. It will be interesting to see how his game gets stronger as the weeks go by and how the dynamics of his friendships change.

