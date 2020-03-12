Karan Johar reveals his favorite song on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will be a definite laughter riot with the presence of Mr. Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar with the gorgeous looking Katrina Kaif, along with the biggest upcoming 'Director - Producer' Jodi, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar who will be seen promoting their upcoming film, ‘Sooryavanshi’. On the show Karan Johar reveals his favorite song and the track on which he loves to shake a leg. Watch the cast of Sooryavanshi exclusively on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend,14th -15th of March at 9.30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

During a candid conversation, Kapil asked Karan Johar if ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’ was his favorite song, and also whether he would dance on the song, to which Karan explained, "Yes, this song from the film 'Sargam' was indeed my most favorite song. During my childhood, I remember whenever my father asked me to dance on the song, I would dance on this song but on the steps of Jaya Pradaji instead of Chintu Ji ( Rishi Kapoor) Karan giggled.

Further, Karan Johar also spoke about how Akshay Kumar is one of the successful actors in the industry and garners great numbers on the box office. This is one of the reasons why Karan would like to work with him on several other upcoming projects down the line. Karan also shared, "Rohit has a pulse of understanding the audience and his films have an immense level of action, emotion, and drama which so reflects well at the box office, and this is solely his craft."