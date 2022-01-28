Karan Johar reveals song ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ reminds him of his father, on COLORS' 'Hunarbaaz - Desk Ki Shaan'

MUMBAI: Art has the power to touch people’s souls and music is one such form of art that has the power to bring back a rush of memories. COLORS upcoming reality talent show, Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan, will see Kolkata’s 11-year-old flautist Anirban mesmerizing everyone with his hunar and touching everyone with his flute playing skills.

Anirban gives a melodious flute performance to the song ‘Tu Hi Re’ leaving everyone in awe of him especially Mithun Da who goes up on stage and playfully touches his feet as a gesture to appreciate him. He also fondly names him ‘Ustad’. Judge Karan Johar also joins him and makes a special request to Anirban to play the tunes of ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’. Anirban gladly accepts and leaves Karan nostalgic with his performance. He says, “When the film (Agneepath) didn’t do well on the screens my father was heartbroken. When we made this film again, of course, it was nothing compared to the original, but this song always reminds me of him.”

Catch the incredible performances and life inspiring stories on the premiere episode of Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan starting 22nd January, Saturday and Sunday at 9pm only on COLORS!