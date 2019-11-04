Karan Khanna in Colors' Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: Karan Khanna has been part of several TV projects. He made his TV debut as a contestant on the dance reality show Just Dance, and then went on to appear in many shows. He has acted in shows like Manmarziyan, and Tu Mera Hero. He has now bagged his new project.



The actor, who has also played the negative role of Daksh in the popular Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz, will be seen in Colors' Bahu Begum.



According to the media reports, Karan will be seen in a key role. He will be paired opposite Noor.



Are you excited to see him on the show? Hit the comment section below.