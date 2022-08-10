Karan Khanna Joins Shemaroo Umang's "Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho" as Kunal Pratap Singh, Assures to Bring Exciting Twists to the Popular Family Drama

Karan Khanna

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Umang's popular family drama "Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho" is set to introduce a new character, Kunal Pratap Singh, portrayed by the talented Karan Khanna. The show has been capturing the hearts of the audience, and Karan's entry is sure to add a new dimension of excitement to the already thrilling storyline.

Karan Khanna, who is known for his quirky acting skills and charming persona, is thrilled to be a part of "Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho." He says, "As I step into the shoes of Kunal Pratap Singh, I am excited to bring to life a character that I have always been eager to portray. Although he has shades of grey, his intentions are not wrong, and his heart is pure and soft. He respects women and seems like a tough character on the outside, but he has a hidden motive as he enters the Pratap Singh household."

Kunal's arrival is sure to shake things up in the Pratap Singh household, and the audience can expect a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Karan is eager for the viewers to tune in and discover what lies beneath the surface of Kunal. He adds, "Kavya's life is bound to take a new turn with my entry. I aspire to elevate the show to even greater heights, and I hope to receive the same love and support from the audience that the show has been receiving."

Karan Khanna's depiction of Kunal Pratap Singh is set to be a delight for the audience, and his chemistry with the rest of the cast is something to look forward to. The show has already gained a lot of popularity, and with Karan's addition, it is sure to soar to even greater heights. We can't wait to see what's in store for "Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho" and its beloved characters. Keep an eye out for more updates and make sure you don't miss a moment of the drama! Watch Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho on Shemaroo Umang every Monday to Saturday at 9 PM.

Karan Khanna Joins Shemaroo Umang's "Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho" as Kunal Pratap Singh, Assures to Bring Exciting Twists to the Popular Family Drama
