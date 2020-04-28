Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar to NOT host Love School season 5?

MUMBAI: Off late there have been rumours about Karan Kundra and girlfriend Anusha Dandekar parting ways. Karan and Anusha are staying separately in lockdown which has fuelled these rumours.

However, the news of their break-up has reached to the ears of the makers of MTV Love School and they are apparently thinking to replace them as the hosts in the upcoming season of Love School. The duo has been hosting Love School for three consecutive years. While season 1 was hosted by ex-couple Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel, the following three seasons of the show was taken over by Karan and Anusha as hosts.

A source close to the project revealed, “Since the show needs to have real life couples as the hosts, Karan and Anusha will not be able to continue if they have headed for separation”.

According to the sources, the makers are also apparently trying to find suitable replacements for Karan and Anusha as hosts of the show.

However, Karan had refuted the rumours of separation.

Speaking to Times of India Karan said both him and Anushka have their own homes and live with each other only for a few days depending on their schedule. He had gone for a shoot in Haryana and returned to Mumbai right before the coronavirus lockdown. He decided it was not right to live together right after he had travelled from another state.

He said, “I didn’t want to risk anyone else’s health and hence, chose to stay at my home. Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now,” he said.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Karan and Anusha will continue hosting the show.

