Karan Mehra REVEALS being a trainee at Domino’s Pizza

MUMBAI: Some characters leave a place in our hearts forever. Popular actor Karan Mehra is still remembered for his character portrayal of Naitik in Star Plus’ top-rated show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, nothing comes easy in life. Before gaining name and fame even he had his share of struggle like all of us.

In a recent video shared by Karan, he revealed that post his 12th grade he had worked in Domino’s Pizza and from there he learnt the art of making pizza.

He wrote, "From just a Summer-trainee at @dominos_india right after my 12th grade and my 1st job to learning the art of making Pizzas .... Today I look back and realise everything I learnt has taught me a great deal."