Karan Pahwa on how tough it was to shoot in a costume weighing 15 kg

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 08:15
Karan Pahwa on how tough it was to shoot in a costume weighing 15 kg

MUMBAI : 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Pahwa is currently seen in the show 'Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul' playing an entirely different role from what he has done previously.

Though, he is happy to play his 'dream role' at the same point he found it challenging as well as he has to shoot wearing a heavy costume of nearly 15 kg of weight.

He said: "It was my dream to play a costume drama character and when I heard about this role and I saw the look of my character, trust me, I became a fan of my look. I believe in versatility and here I am getting a chance to showcase my all emotions from action to big dialogues."

It takes hours for the 'C.I.D' fame to get into the look of his on-screen personality.

Karan says: "Every day I took two to three hours to get into my look from makeup to costume and I'm wearing a very heavy costume whose weight is around 15 kg."

"It is very tough to wear such a heavy costume for an entire day shoot but yes to look real I do because I never compromise with my look. I'm getting a nice response from the audience and fans."

'Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul' is a story of a fatherly figure to five orphan kids, Alibaba, played by Sheezan Khan, and his thrilling journey. The show airs on Sony SAB.

TV actor Karan Pahwa turns producer.

SOURCE IANS 

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Karan Pahwa 'Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul' 'dream role Sheezan Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 08:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revenge killings in R. Balki's 'Chup': Acts of a panned film's director?
MUMBAI: The trailer of 'Chup', directed by veteran ad filmmaker and director R. Balki, was released on Monday. A film...
Pandya Store: What! Suman wants Raavi to leave the industry, Dhara and Rishita stand with Raavi
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Swaran Ghar: Interesting! Ajit decides to express his feelings, Swaran all ears
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been garnering a lot of love from...
Spy Bahu: Oops! Veera makes a mistake to save herself, Yohan puzzled
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Janhvi Kapoor reminisces playing 'teacher-teacher' with sister Khushi
MUMBAI : On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday, actress Janhvi Kapoor has recalled how she used to play 'teacher-...
Kangana says 'filmmaker is a myth; it's the movie makes a maker'
MUMBAI : Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with her film 'Emergency', recently shared her thoughts about...
Recent Stories
Revenge killings in R. Balki's 'Chup': Acts of a panned film's director?
Revenge killings in R. Balki's 'Chup': Acts of a panned film's director?
Latest Video