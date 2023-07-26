Karan Singh Chhabra to play himself in Vanshaj | Hosts the Stage for the Mahajan family

Mahajan family

MUMBAI :Actor / Talk Show host Karan Singh Chhabra roped in  for a special appearance in Sony Sab s running show : Vanshaj where he will be playing himself and hosting the stage on the occasion of 75 years celebration of the Mahajan Group, the core family around which the show revolves.

The actor had put some stories on social media hinting his appearance in the show. On being called he confirmed being a part of the mega event in the show.

After recieving a lot of critical acclaim for his performance in Pan India film Chatrapathi. The actor is open to experiment with new roles and new platforms

 

 

