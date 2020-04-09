Karan Singh Grover and Gul Khan talk about a scene from QUBOOL HAI

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors because of the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the Television sets.

Cult shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktiman are back on DD while shows like Bigg Boss 13, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Superstar Singer and Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai have started to re-run on the Television screens. TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Zee TV to air its popular daily soap Qubool Hai.

As the show went on air, the producer Gul Khan and actor Karan Singh Grover recalled the days when they shot the show.

Remembering one of the scenes, Gul Khan shared her thoughts on social media about what went behind the cameras while shooting a particular scene for Qubool Hai. Karan Singh Grover too, shared the post and remembered that particular scene.

Have a look at Gul Khan’s post:

