Karan Singh Grover quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; co-stars REACT

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the most popular TV and film actors. The handsome lad has acted in TV series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and films like Alone and Hate Story 3. He is currently playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fans were super happy when he returned to TV as Rishabh Bajaj; however, now he shocked everyone by quitting the show.

The actor posted a few farewell pictures on social media and left everyone shocked. The actor announced that his journey on Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has ended. He even thanked his co-stars for organizing a farewell for him. Speaking about the reason behind this sudden announcement, a source close to the show told SpotboyE.com that KSG was apparently not happy with the way his role was shaping up and he put forward his concerns to Ekta too. They mutually decided to end Mr Bajaj’s role then.

Pooja Banerjee, who plays the character of Nivedita Basu, was not aware of the development as she told the portal, "I wasn't aware that Karan is quitting the show as I have just come back after my recovery. I reached the set and Karan left- it was like that. I didn't shoot with him after joining back, so had no clue about his track on the show. We will really miss him a lot.”

Sonyaa Ayodhya, who plays the character of Tanvi, said, “I was not really aware that it’s Karan’s last day of shoot, yesterday. You seldom meet anybody in the industry who is so real, honest and supportive, and Karan is one of them. He is one of the best co-actors I have ever worked with. I am going to terribly miss him and his positive aura. May luck always follow him in whatever he does. I hope we can work together again.” On the other hand, Shubhavi Choksey, who plays the role of Anurag’s mother, said, “I also came to know just yesterday that it’s Karan’s last working day on Kasautii sets. I think he has not quit the show, his track has ended and so he is leaving. He is a wonderful person to work with and I have learnt a lot from him. We had a cake-cutting session for him yesterday as that's a ritual here. We did the same for Hina Khan too.”