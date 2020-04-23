Karan Singh Grover is walking on Salman Khan’s footsteps

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhlaja was one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The show had personalities showcasing their dance talent along with their assigned choreographer.

Now the show shut shop a few years ago and was replaced by Dance Deewane. But the audience still loves and miss the show.

Karan Singh Grover is a superstar on television. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Dr Armaan in Dill Mill Gayyee and as Asad Ahmed in Qubool Hai.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans call themselves ksgians. A few years ago, the actor had participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja season 3.

Season 3 is considered as one of the toughest seasons as the judges had two choreographers Saroj Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant and actress Juhi Chawla.

We came across a video where Karan was dancing on the tunes of my love from Partner along with his dance partner Nichole.

Post the performance the judges were very impressed by his performance. Saroj Khan said that he as arrived and she loved his performance, while Juhi said that she is shocked by his performance and also whistled for him.

Judge Vaibhavi said that he is so like Salman Khan she feels his style, the way he talks every resembles him. Karan said that he is a huge Salman Khan fan and inspires to be like him.

What’s special in the video is that Karan’s ex-wife Shraddha is seen helping him during the rehearsals and being his support during this journey.

Karan had scored the highest in the performance and he emerged as the 2nd runner up of the show.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, SONY TV, SIMIKSGNFAN)