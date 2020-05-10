Karan Tacker: Lockdown has almost turned me into a chef

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Tacker is learning how to cook during the lockdown period.

"Before the lockdown, I was not so good at cooking. But during this phase, I have learnt a great deal. Thanks to the self-quarantine phase, I can literally make a full course meal and I keep trying to improvise the skills. I try different cuisines so, yes, this phase has almost turned me into a chef," Karan told IANS.

Apart from cooking, he also spends time working out, reading and drawing.

"I spend a lot of time doing household chores, working out, reading, drawing, watching something every now and then, and also introspecting about life as well as nature," Karan added.

On the work front, Karan is currently being lauded for his role of a RAW agent in the web show "Special Ops".

Overwhelmed on receiving such good responses, Karan said: "I was amazed to see the great response that the show received. Not just the audience, but people in the industry also spoke highly about the show. It is a great feeling to see such good feedback coming my way. I had never imagined that my performance as officer Farooq Ali would be welcomed so warmly. It was flattering to see my social media DM full of messages with praise. And with Hrithik Roshan lauding the show, it made my digital debut all the more special."