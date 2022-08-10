Karan Tacker may join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' as a contestant

Actor Karan Tacker, who is known for his roles in TV shows like 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', etc, and participated in several reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 7' and 'Nach Baliye 8', was approached for stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', hosted by well-known filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 13:14
Karan Tacker

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Tacker, who is known for his roles in TV shows like 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', etc, and participated in several reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 7' and 'Nach Baliye 8', was approached for stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', hosted by well-known filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

However, the actor has not yet given any confirmation about it, but as per the sources, he could be one of the contestants.

The source said: "Karan has been approached for 'KKK13'. If things work out between the makers and the actor, he can be seen on the show."

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of American show 'Fear Factor'. Shiv Thakare is the first confirmed contestant of the show and most probably, the shooting for new season will begin in the month of May in Cape Town and the show start in July. Erica Fernandes has also been approached. As per the media reports, Uorfi Javed and Nakuul Mehta can also be seen on the show. However, no official announcement has been made till now about any of the names.

The last season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' saw choreographer Tushar Kalia as the winner and Faisal Shaikh as the 1st runner up.

SOURCE: IANS

Karan Tacker Love Ne Mila Di Jodi Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 7 Nach Baliye 8 Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Rohit Shetty Faisal Shaikh Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 13:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Aarohi fails to keep Abhir's secret from Abhimanyu
MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The...
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh-starrer 'Rana Naidu' renewed for Season 2
MUMBAI: The Indian adaptation of 'Ray Donovan' titled 'Rana Naidu', an action thriller, has been renewed for a second...
Karan Tacker may join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' as a contestant
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Tacker, who is known for his roles in TV shows like 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri...
Ronit Roy shares cryptic post about betrayal, Smriti Irani asks 'Kya hua'
MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy, a television star known for his work in films like 'Udaan', '2 States', and 'Ugly,' recently...
Hot! Nysa Devgan turns 20, a look at star kid's super hot pictures that prove she is Bollywood ready
MUMBAI: There was a time when a star kid used to grab attention when he or she was supposed to make their Bollywood...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Laughter Riot! A woman scared seeing Radhika carrying a dead body, Radhika meets her roommates
MUMBAI :Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Recent Stories
Nysa Devgan
Hot! Nysa Devgan turns 20, a look at star kid's super hot pictures that prove she is Bollywood ready
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy shares cryptic post about betrayal, Smriti Irani asks 'Kya hua'
Erica Fernandes
Really! This is why Erica Fernandes left India to settle abroad
Radhik
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Radhika is extremely happy as she sees her desk and name plate at her new job
Shiny Doshi
Whoa! Shiny Doshi takes THIS mode of transport to beat the Mumbai traffic
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim
Whoa! Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to move into a 5BHK apartment soon
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli to participate in the show?
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli to participate in the show?