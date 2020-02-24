Karan V Grover, Jay Soni, Krishna Mukherjee among others visit Sandiip Sikcand; shares a delightful picture

MUMBAI: A few days back, Tellychakkar had informed you about how well-known producer, creative director and actor Sandiip Sikcand was hospitalised after he fell during his daily walk. The actor severely dislocated and fractured his shoulder.

Sandiip went through surgery. The injury was massive but the doctors had everything under control. He is recovering in the hospital and will be back home soon.

And now, Sandiip seems to be already healing with the pain and took to his Instagram account to share a delightful picture. The ace personality is posing happily with popular faces of television like Karan V Grover, Shireen Mirza, Jay Soni, Krishna Mukherjee among others.

Sandiip revealed in the caption how dear friends can lighten up the mood in any situation and he felt the same.

Take a look at Sandiip's post:

Well, after the actor posted the picture, many celebs commented on his post and wished him a speedy recovery.

Here's wishing Sandiip Sikcand a speedy recovery!