Karan Veer Mehra to make a comeback on TV

MUMBAI: Karan Veer Mehra was last seen in TV, Biwi Aur Main. The actor is all set to come back on the small screen after a gap of three years. He will be seen in the show, 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia'. Karan will play a dynamic journalist, who will be the new lead. He says, 'I am excited to be a part of television, again. I am happy that people are exploring newer stories and this show is a black comedy, a genre I enjoy.'

Ask what kept him away from television for three years and he replies, 'I was busy with other projects and also waiting for the right role. As you become senior, the choices become fewer. However, in the last three years, I got many opportunities on other platforms and it was a learning experience. I am hoping that this role will become stronger during the course of the show and it will connect with the audience.'

Credits: TOI