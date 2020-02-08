Karan Veer Mehra in Tera Kya Hoga Alia

MUMBAI: Karan Veer Mehra will soon feature in Tera Kya Hoga Alia in a cameo role.

'I really enjoy comedy and it feels great to be back with a light hearted comedy like Tera Kya Hoga Alia. I am essaying the character of a journalist, Rohit, who is fierce and dedicated to his work. Rohit a big shot journalist who only covers large stories but situations take a exciting turn when he is forced to travel to Agra to cover Miss Agra Contest,' Karan said.

The actor is well known for his shows like TV, Biwi Aur Main, and It's Not That Simple.

Tera Kya Hoga Alia narrates the story of a married couple who were high-school sweethearts and are now teachers in the same school.

Credits: India Forums