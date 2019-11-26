Karan Wahi is every mom’s favorite child

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is one of the most loved television stars. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Ranveer in Remix and has been a part of many successful projects.



In such a competitive the industry, it is very difficult to maintain friendships. But there are a few exceptions; one such friendship is of Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi.The friendship between Karan and Rithvik is very famous in the industry. Karan not only shares a great friendship with Rithvik but alsowith his better half Asha.On one of Karan’s fan pages, we came across a sweet video where you can see the actor having a doo time Rithvik’s mom, and from the video, you can make out to how fond she is of him.Well, they seem more like family than friends.Have a look.