Karan Wahi is every mom’s favorite child

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2019 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is one of the most loved television stars. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Ranveer in Remix and has been a part of many successful projects.

In such a competitive the industry, it is very difficult to maintain friendships. But there are a few exceptions; one such friendship is of Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi.

The friendship between Karan and Rithvik is very famous in the industry. Karan not only shares a great friendship with Rithvik but alsowith his better half Asha.

On one of Karan’s fan pages, we came across a sweet video where you can see the actor having a doo time Rithvik’s mom, and from the video, you can make out to how fond she is of him.

Well, they seem more like family than friends.

