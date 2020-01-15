Karan Wahi to host Zing Game On!

MUMBAI: India has two religions - Cricket and Bollywood which is unapologetically loved and celebrated across country. Presented by Haldiram’s and powered by Fogg, Zing Game On is the first of its kind gamified chat show that brings together the world of music, cricket and entertainment on one platform and showcases the unplugged and fun side of cricketers for the first time, while being in a fun banter with the host Karan Wahi.

The cricketers will be in their never seen before avatar on a roller coaster ride filled with games with Karan. The format of Zing Game On will focus on a new narrative from these cricketers covering their growing up years, favourite music, movies and more. A new blend of music, cricket and fun games, Zing Game On promises to bring a complete entertainment package for their viewers to watch and enjoy. The concept of the show will showcase Karan Wahi and the cricketers get in some fun activities that will involve games, music and dance. From Suresh raina on a Saxophone, Shikhar Dhawan impressing everyone with his flute and Shreyas Iyer breaking the stage with his rap, this show promises to reveal their never seen informal side to their fans.

Zing Game On will feature cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Virendra Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and many more who will indulge in some music, games, masti and fun banter with Karan. The show is slated to go on air on 25th January, every Saturday and Sunday at 7pm only on Zing and will be streaming on Zee5.