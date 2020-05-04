Karan Wahi: Took inputs from Raftaar for 'Hundred' character

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Wahi says he took help from rapper Raftaar to get his character in the comedy-action web series "Hundred" right.

In the series, Karan plays the character of Manohar Dahiya aka Mad-E who is a rapper, DJ and musician from Haryana.

"I did a lot of prep for myself to figure out how Mad-E would speak, how he would conduct himself etc. To figure out the music based aspects, I sat down with Raftaar paaji and took some inputs since I was working with him on a show at the time," Karan said.

"He even wrote some original works for rap for me to use for my character. Of course, his work was way too good for a DJ rapper like Mad-E. I also put in a bit of what I have experienced with guys similar to Mad-E into the character," he added.

In the series, Lara Dutta is seen as ACP Saumya Shukla.

The Hotstar Specials show chronicles the misadventures of two contrasting women, set in the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and crime gangs. Described as a masala entertainer, the show also stars Rinku Rajguru.

It is co-directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. The cast includes names like Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande. The eight-episode series launched on April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The show is about a terminally ill girl looking for thrills, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion.

It tells their story as they get together to accomplish their own goal in 100 days.