Karan Wahi's aww-worthy moment with ladylove Uditi Singh is not to be missed

MUMBAI: Karan Wahi is known for his debut show, Remix, where he played the role of Ranveer Sisodia. The ace actor won everyone's heart with his brilliant acting skills and chocolate boy looks. Wahi has come a long way in his career and tasted success over the years.

While Karan's professional life is always riding high on success, his personal life has always been a major talk of the town. We all know the actor is currently dating Uditi Singh and their social media PDA is just too cute to be missed. Karan has posted several pictures with his ladylove on his Instagram handle which proves that they are madly in love.

And now, in his latest post, we can see Karan sharing the frame with Uditi. While he can't stop adoring his ladylove, Uditi is busy looking at her phone. The picture was just too cute for words. However, the cuter part was Karan's caption and it was so apt as per the situation.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Karan has been a part of several popular shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, among others. Karan has been a part of several reality shows and also hosted many of them.

