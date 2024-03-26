Karanvir Bohra opens up about being part of Santosh Gupta's Honey Trap Squad 2: Thrillers are my favourite genre

Karanvir Bohra

MUMBAI: Actor Karanvir Bohra says that he loves being part of Honey Trap Squad 2. He adds that he feels amazing that the Made in India Pictures (Santosh Gupta) production already has a second season, after a super successful first season.

“I am really happy that Honey Trap Squad got a fantastic response. We never expected that. While doing season 1, who knew that Honey Trap Squad 2 would start so fast. I am very happy with the response that the audience has given us. A show that was just done out of goodwill for Santosh Gupta would turn out to be such a success, we are very happy for that,” he says.

He adds, “It’s always a kick, and excitement when season 2 comes out after season 1 does well for the platform. It is good for the audience, and good for the production house as well.”

When talking about his character Ashish, he explains, "In the last season, I played a guy who was popular with women, confident, and smooth. But now, things have changed a lot. His girlfriend is in jail, which has made him a whole different person. He's dealing with a lot of emotional pain and stress. Even the way I've dressed him for the show reflects this change; all his scenes are inside the house, and I'm wearing short shorts and an open silk bathrobe."

The actor adds that thrillers are one of his favourite things to watch and shoot. “I love shooting thrillers as they are something that really excite me because of the thrill aspect. When there's a thriller kind of show, there is a lot of action that is going to happen, be it indoors or outdoors. Thrillers are fun and exciting because there are shades to the character, it's not a one-dimensional character. Thrillers are my favorite genre,” he says.

Karanvir Bohra Santosh Gupta Honey Trap Squad 2 Thrillers Instagram TellyChakkar
