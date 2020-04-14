Karanvir Bohra to reunite with THIS popular actor in his upcoming 21 question series episode

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome lad, who has acted in many serials and was also seen in Bigg Boss, has a huge fan following.

Karanvir is currently making news for his 21 question instagram live series. The actor has a very special guest for his upcoming episode later today.

The actor who is all set to join Karanvir in today’s chat is none other than his close friend Karan Singh Grover. Talking about why this particular chat will be an extremely special one, Karanvir told media, "Today's chat is going to be a really fun one, as Karan and I have known each other since our Kasautii Zindagii Kay times, and that itself was 15 years ago! Going back to those days, I remember how we would have a blast on set together! Karan and I were totally into cool clothes, working out tips and no worries back then in life about anything as such! The vibe and rapport we shared was very different and quite a special one. We have always stayed in touch since then till now and even seen each other through the ups and downs. So reminiscing some old memories and getting candid and fun today is definitely the aim with one of my oldest buddies!"