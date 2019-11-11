News

Karanvir Bohra, Teejay, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s coffee date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Nov 2019 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: Popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who recently welcomed their daughter Tara, met with their BFFs Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay and had a gala time. 

The couples went out on a coffee date and spent some quality time. Karanvir took to social media and shared several pictures. He captioned his post as, "When fun evenings flows into late night coffees". Karanvir's wife Teejay commented on the pictures and said, "So great to see you guys.. @ijaybhanushali @mahhivij Lots of love!!" and Jay was quick enough to reply saying. "Haha true unplanned nights are so much fun". 

Take a look below:;

Tags > Karanvir Bohra, Teejay, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas

past seven days