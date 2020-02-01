Karanvir Bohra's action-filled video is worth a watch!

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is fondly known as KV. He debuted as a child artist in the movie Tejaa.

Well, the actor has a massive fan following. His fans have now posted a video wherein Karanvir is doing an action sequence. One of them wrote, 'I really am in shock after watching this video. I did not expect these scenes to appear in the series now. I can never wait to watch the series as soon as possible. I cannot bear sure. It will show amazingly all the best. Kv you are very creative.'

KV, who enjoys immense popularity on the small screen, has set his sights on Bollywood. He made his full-fledged big screen debut with Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

The actor has participated in reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster. He also owns a menswear clothing line called Pegasus.

