Karanvir Bohra's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation About His Return in new season of “Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartein Lagu”

MUMBAI: In an intriguing turn of events, Karanvir Bohra, known for his role as Viraj Dobriyal in the cult classic show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava,' has left fans guessing with his recent Instagram post.

Star Bharat is gearing up to bring back the much-awaited new season of 'Saubhagyavati Bhava- Niyam aur Shartien Lagu” with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu taking the lead roles. However, the absence of Karanvir Bohra, who portrayed the unforgettable Viraj Dobriyal in the first season, has sparked considerable curiosity within the entertainment industry, as his character left an indelible mark on viewers' hearts.

Karanvir Bohra recently took to Instagram, sharing a picture that has both his fans and viewers perplexed. The image showcases his iconic black stick with a skull motif, accompanied by his character's distinctive background music. Alongside this enigmatic image, he captioned the post with the words, "Vis coming." This cryptic message has led fans to wonder: is 'V' a reference to Viraj, suggesting Karanvir's return to his iconic role? Or was this Karanvir's way of extending his best wishes to the new season's team?

As speculations run rife in the television industry regarding Karanvir's Instagram post, viewers are eagerly awaiting confirmation about whether Karanvir Bohra will reprise the role of Viraj Dobriyal.

For the latest updates and to uncover the truth behind this mysterious post, stay tuned to Star Bharat.

