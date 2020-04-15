Karanvir Bohra's upcoming 21 question series episode is all set to bring back a KZK & Qubool Hai reunion!

MUMBAI: Actor Karanvir Bohra whose 21 question instagram live series has created quite an amazing buzz on social media right now, has a very special guest for his upcoming episode later today!

The actor who is all set to join Karanvir in todays chat in none other than his close friend, colleague and confidante Karan Singh Grover.

Both Karanvir and Karan Singh Grover go back a long way to starring in the orignal Kasauti Zindagi Ki together and even being prominent characters in the immensely popular zeetv show Qubool Hai!

Speaking about why this particular chat will be an extremely special one, Karanvir shares,"Today's chat is going to be a really fun one, as Karan and I have known each other since our Kasauti Zindagi Ki times, and that itself was 15 years ago! Going back to those days, I remember how we would have a blast on set together! Karan and I were totally into cool clothes, working out tips and no worries back then in life about anything as such! The vibe and rapport we shared was very different and quite a special one. We have always stayed in touch since then till now and even seen each other through the ups and downs. So reminiscing some old memories and getting candid and fun today is definitely the aim with one of my oldest buddies!".