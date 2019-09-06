Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS her most SENSUAL song

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions is one show that has been garnering a lot of attention. DID7 stars none other than Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. The show dishes out some of the most exceptional performances week after week, keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Every week, audiences are shown that Kareena shakes a leg with the celebrity guests or contestants on her various Bollywood songs, and in the latest, when ex DID judge and choreographer, Geeta Kapur will appear on the show, with whom Kareena has worked in a couple of films, they both will be seen recreating Bole Chudiyaan from the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

In addition to dancing, Kareena, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, will also go on to reveal that the song Roshni Se Bhare Bhare from the film Asoka is one of the most sensuous songs of her career. “Geeta’s choreography is sensual, she makes her heroine looks feminine. Roshni Se Bhare Bhare is the most sensual song in my career. It’s just the way she moves, I think it’s inherent....I don’t think many choreographers tend to bring it out in us,” said the actress.