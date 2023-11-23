Karen, an exchange student from Germany brings a different approach to life in Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/23/2023 - 11:56
Karen

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's heartwarming show, 'Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' delves into the lives of a middle-class family, narrating the daily challenges they face. In recent episodes, the Wagle family was taken aback when their new house guest, a foreign student named Karen, turned out to be a boy instead of a girl.

As the family learns about Karen in upcoming episodes, they discover his unique approach to life and Indian culture. This causes a stir in the Wagle house, with Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi) facing a dilemma as Karen's unconventional ideas clash with the traditional study-only approach for exams. Meanwhile, Vivan (Namit Shah) experiences jealousy as Karen forms a genuine connection with Sakhi (Chinmayee Salvi). As the Wagle household engages further with Karen, witnessing how this foreign student will turn their lives upside down will be intriguing.

Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, "Karen's arrival has introduced a fun and interesting twist to the show. As the typical father, Rajesh is completely taken aback by Karen’s closeness with Sakhi. Karen thinks very differently than the Wagles, forcing the family to confront a shift in perspective from their standard beliefs. The upcoming episodes will bring fresh turns to the storyline, and it will be fascinating to see how the audience reacts to Karen and his antics."

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/23/2023 - 11:56

