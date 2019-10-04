Karishma Chavan and Suresh Mukund join Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande as mentors in Dance Plus 5

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ most popular and celebrated dance reality show Dance Plus has redefined the meaning of dance with its level of performances over the seasons.

Each season has been unique, and now, Star Plus and Frames Production are all geared up to bring the 5th season of Dance Plus.

Recently, there were reports about Shakti Mohan having opted out of the show.

TellyChakkar has learned that this time, there will be four mentors instead of three. Since Shakti is out, the makers have brought famous dancer and choreographers Karishma Chavan and Suresh Mukund on board.

Choreographer, actor, and film director Remo D’Souza will be seen as the super judge, while Raghav Jugal will continue to entertain viewers with his funny hosting.