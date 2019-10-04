News

Karishma Chavan and Suresh Mukund join Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande as mentors in Dance Plus 5

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 08:53 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ most popular and celebrated dance reality show Dance Plus has redefined the meaning of dance with its level of performances over the seasons.

Each season has been unique, and now, Star Plus and Frames Production are all geared up to bring the 5th season of Dance Plus.

Recently, there were reports about Shakti Mohan having opted out of the show.

TellyChakkar has learned that this time, there will be four mentors instead of three. Since Shakti is out, the makers have brought famous dancer and choreographers Karishma Chavan and Suresh Mukund on board.

Choreographer, actor, and film director Remo D’Souza will be seen as the super judge, while Raghav Jugal will continue to entertain viewers with his funny hosting.

Tags > Karishma Chavan, Suresh Mukund, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Dance Plus 5, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Sara Khan
Sara Khan

past seven days